Don’t leave recycling at bring banks until next week

The Department of Infrastructure is temporarily asking people not to leave recyclables at its 58 bring bank sites around the island.

The move comes with the government’s collection vehicle off the road awaiting a replacement gearbox.

The DoI said: ‘Due to the bespoke nature of the vehicle a replacement has not been able to be sourced.

‘We are aware that the bring banks are virtually full and ask the public not to leave their recyclables and, if possible, hold on to them until next week.’

Meanwhile, Douglas Borough Council has said the Eastern Civic Amenity site at Middle River in Pulrose cannot accept any more plastic recycling material as they are waiting for the plastic bins to be emptied.

They added ‘due to a technical issue this won’t be happening for the foreseeable future’.