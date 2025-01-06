The ever-popular Dot Tilbury’s annual variety concert is set to take place at Marown School on Saturday, January 25, starting at 7.30pm.
The event promises an all-star line-up of Manx talent, showcasing the best of local performers.
Tickets are priced at just £10 and include a country supper and a raffle, making it an evening not to be missed.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting the island’s young cyclists, a cause close to Dot’s heart.
A key figure in junior Manx cycling, Dot was awarded the MBE in 2006 for her dedication to the sport.
She’s also well-loved across the island for her original songs and poetry, which have graced stages across the Isle of Man.
Dot said: ‘Thank you for your support and all the very best in 2025!’