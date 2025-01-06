The ever-popular Dot Tilbury’s annual variety concert is set to take place at Marown School on Saturday, January 25, starting at 7.30pm.

The event promises an all-star line-up of Manx talent, showcasing the best of local performers.

Tickets are priced at just £10 and include a country supper and a raffle, making it an evening not to be missed.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting the island’s young cyclists, a cause close to Dot’s heart.

A key figure in junior Manx cycling, Dot was awarded the MBE in 2006 for her dedication to the sport.

Dot Tilbury at the Gaiety Theatre
Dot Tilbury at the Gaiety Theatre (Media Isle of Man )

She’s also well-loved across the island for her original songs and poetry, which have graced stages across the Isle of Man.

Dot said: ‘Thank you for your support and all the very best in 2025!’

For tickets or more information, contact 480636, 851691, or email [email protected].