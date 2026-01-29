Dot Tilbury’s annual variety concert is set to return to Marown School on Saturday, April 18, promising an evening of entertainment featuring the island’s top local talent.
Tickets are priced at £12.50, with all proceeds going to support young Manx cyclists, a cause close to Dot’s heart.
A long-standing figure in the island’s junior cycling scene, Dot was awarded an MBE in 2006 for her dedication to the sport.
Well known for her original songs and poetry, Dot has entertained audiences across the Isle of Man for decades.
The concert begins at 7.30pm, and Dot said: ‘I stress it will be worth every penny.’