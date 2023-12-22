Douglas and Castletown Shoprite stores will be the first to be refitted following the supermarkets takeover by Tesco .
The UK retail giant is set to convert the nine former Shoprite stores into five superstores and four express stores over the coming months. Since the announcement in October, all nine stores have continued trading under the Shoprite brand name in the short-term.
They are transitioning gradually to Tesco shops over a period of nine months, with each site set to close for up to three months as they are refitted.
The Douglas and Castletown locations will be the first to close and will close on the evening of Saturday, January 6 to enable the change.
The Castletown site is set to reopen as a Tesco in February, with Douglas due to re-open in March.
Clear Pharmacy, based in the Douglas Shoprite site in Victoria Road, has said it will remain open throughout the refurbishment.
Shoprite was founded by the Nicholson family and has been trading for 51 years.