Armed police have been spotted on a street in central Douglas this afternoon.
It comes as the Isle of Man Constabulary urges people to ‘stay away’ from the Murrays Road area of the capital.
The force has confirmed it is responding to an ongoing incident.
Eyewitnesses near Murrays Road say the street is cordoned off and armed police officers have been pictured in the area.
It is currently not known why officers are at the scene or what the nature of the incident they are responding to is.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘There is an ongoing incident in the area of Murrays Road, Douglas.
