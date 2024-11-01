Douglas-based bakery Noa has taken an innovative step into craft brewing with the launch of its pale ale, The Fresh Prince of Lezayre, which is now available at Tesco stores across the Isle of Man.
Known for its artisanal breads, pastries, coffee and inventive range of craft beers, some of which featured at recent Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festivals, Noa continues to expand its sustainable brewing with this latest offering.
Currently Noa have on offer SB Special, Bohemian Hopsidy, Troglodyte Mild and they’re soon to be launching West Coast IPA in the next week.
But this new pale ale is the first of their brews to be available in shops and supermarkets in the island.
The Prince of Lezayre is a New England Pale Ale (NEPA) brewed with repurposed waste bread, underscoring Noa’s commitment to sustainability. Featuring Strata, Cashmere, and Azacca hops, it has a smooth, low-bitter profile with notes of tropical fruits and caramel.
In a statement, Noa described the release as ‘your next adventure in a can...a silky NEPA brewed with repurposed waste bread, because sustainability tastes as good as it feels’.
The bakery, known for its ‘sourdough baking, pastry shapin, doughnut fillin, flat white slingin, coffee roasting beer brewing’ expertise, aims to appeal to flavour enthusiasts, eco-conscious drinkers, and craft beer fans alike.
Noa said it took 50kg of bread crumbs to the UK and their brewer went to London and brewed it at Signal Brewery in London.
Adding that it will share more about the product soon, Noa said they ‘can’t brew and bottle a supermarkets quantity, but all the manpower and ingreds are the same!’
Launched in Peel on Thursday and the rest of the island’s Tesco stores on Friday, this latest release further strengthens Noa’s growing presence in the island’s craft beer scene, now more accessible to local shoppers looking for unique, responsibly crafted brews.