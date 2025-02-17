A video of one of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway’s beloved horses, shire Nelson, has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 1.2 million views.
The reel, shared on the tramway’s official Facebook page, features Nelson - a 15.3-hand Shire horse born in Maughold in 2014 - pulling tram car 45 as staff prepare for a bustling summer season in 2024.
The video has captured hearts worldwide, with viewers praising Nelson’s strength and charm.
Nelson, a firm family favourite, will return to the Promenade on April 3 for the 2025 summer season.
The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, the world’s oldest of its kind, continues to draw visitors each year. More details can be found at Horsetram.im.