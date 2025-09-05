Several access points to Douglas beach will be closed from this afternoon (Friday) and remain shut over the weekend, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed.
The move comes in preparation for possible coastal overtopping on Sunday, with the Ronaldsway Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.
Adverse conditions are expected to affect the island between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, September 7.
Strong south-easterly winds, combined with large high tides, are forecast to bring a risk of minor overtopping around the time of high tide at approximately 12.04pm.
Water and light debris are expected along exposed coasts, particularly northern to central parts of Douglas promenade, as well as Castletown and Laxey promenades, and to a lesser extent Ramsey promenade.
The DoI said beach access points within the new Douglas sea defence wall will be closed later today and remain shut until conditions improve.
The Met Office added that the subsequent two tides on Monday are also being monitored, though any further warnings will depend on the track and strength of the low-pressure system.
Residents and visitors are being urged to take care along coastal areas, particularly during Sunday’s high tide.