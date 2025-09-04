Public meetings will be held this month to provide updates on the Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Strategy 2024-2034.
The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 23, from 1pm to 2pm at Centre 21, Greenfield Road, Douglas. A second will be held on Wednesday, October 1, from 7pm to 8pm at Keyll Darree, Noble’s Hospital.
Each meeting will include a presentation from officers, followed by questions and discussion.
Attendees requiring reasonable adjustments are asked to notify the team by emailing [email protected].
The Autism Spectrum Condition Strategy report and action plan will be laid before the October sitting of Tynwald.