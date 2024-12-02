A café on Ridgeway Street in Douglas has spoken out after its beloved outdoor plants were vandalised on Saturday night.
Vibe Café, a popular spot in the heart of the capital, discovered the damage on Sunday morning.
The owner, who shared their frustration and sadness on social media, described the destruction caused to their cherished garden, which had remained intact for nearly three years since the café’s opening.
In the post, the owner expressed disappointment, saying: ’I was all ready to wake up and be lovely and merry for the first day of December, but just as I was heading out for my walk, I discovered the Vibe front garden had been vandalised.
‘I’m guessing by people who had got themselves too merry last night as they left a token gift glass from the last bar they were drinking in.’
The café’s garden, a feature the owner has nurtured since its inception, suffered significant damage in the incident.
Plants were uprooted from baskets while a heavy plant pot was dragged down the street, damaging its branches.
A beloved olive bush was also overturned, spilling its decorative stones.
‘My plants are my babies, and I’ve watched them grow since day one.
‘It’s so sad to see them broken and destroyed after all this time’, the post continued.
The owner noted that while incidents involving drunk passersby had been a concern in the past, they had previously managed to avoid any major issues.
The café has always sought to create a welcoming and pleasant environment, not only for customers but for anyone passing by.
The owner concluded the post with a heartfelt plea for respect, adding: ‘All I want to do is make my space on this earth look pretty and nice for me and everyone who sees it."
The incident has sparked an outpouring of support from loyal customers and community members, with many condemning the act of vandalism and praising the café for its efforts to enhance the street’s aesthetic appeal.
Police have not been called to investigate the incident, but the café is appealing to patrons and locals to respect its outdoor space, ensuring it remains a pleasant feature of Ridgeway Street.