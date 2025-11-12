Families can look forward to a wide range of attractions across the city centre. Santa’s Grotto will be based in the Strand Shopping Centre, where visitors can also see a spectacular ice sculpture display.
Market stalls and a Christmas photo booth will line Marina Road, alongside an outdoor cinema screen in the cultural area. A brass band will bring seasonal music to Granville Street, while Howard Street hosts a Christmas ‘extravaganza’.
There’s festive fun for all ages, with Christmas golf in King Street, ‘wood n craft’ sessions in Douglas City Library and winter wonderland rides on North Quay.
Douglas City Council says the annual switch-on event is one of the highlights of its Christmas calendar, drawing visitors from across the Isle of Man.