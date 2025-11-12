Christmas in Douglas will officially begin next week when the city’s festive lights are switched on and late-night shopping gets underway.

Douglas City Council has confirmed that the Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Thursday, November 20, marking the start of the island’s festive celebrations.

The event runs from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, with the lights being switched on at 7pm.

Families can look forward to a wide range of attractions across the city centre. Santa’s Grotto will be based in the Strand Shopping Centre, where visitors can also see a spectacular ice sculpture display.

Market stalls and a Christmas photo booth will line Marina Road, alongside an outdoor cinema screen in the cultural area. A brass band will bring seasonal music to Granville Street, while Howard Street hosts a Christmas ‘extravaganza’.

There’s festive fun for all ages, with Christmas golf in King Street, ‘wood n craft’ sessions in Douglas City Library and winter wonderland rides on North Quay.

Douglas City Council says the annual switch-on event is one of the highlights of its Christmas calendar, drawing visitors from across the Isle of Man.