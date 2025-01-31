Douglas City Council has announced that its rates will increase by 5% ahead of the new financial year.
The council voted unanimously to set a rate levy of 602 pence in the pound (a rise of 29p) at its annual rate setting meeting, with council leader Claire Wells stating that the budget is ‘balanced, responsible and sustainable’.
The budget has been described as prioritising residents, as well as sustaining the community and its future.
Councillor Wells added that while supporting and enhancing the lives of those in the island’s community was its cornerstone, there would always be ‘one eye on preparing and safeguarding for the future’ and a ‘desire to look ahead with confidence and ambition’.
She also pointed out that the council was keen to ease the pressure on ratepayers via prudent financial management, and acknowledged that more than half of the increase was down to charges either imposed on the local authority or from wider financial pressures outside its control.
Addressing the special meeting of the council where the rates were set, Councillor Wells said: ‘The Douglas of 2025 and beyond will be distinguished by the council’s investment in the community - in our quality of life, and in doing what we can to protect and enhance our all-too fragile and vulnerable natural environment.
‘The team here has been working hard to deliver a balanced budget for 2025/26 and is wholly committed to protecting and delivering services which matter most to residents.’
Councillor Wells also revealed that, during this term, 364 homes have been allocated to those in housing need, ‘demonstrating the council’s desire and commitment to provide quality, affordable and efficient homes’.
£12.4 million of the £16.4 million earmarked for capital projects in the next financial year has been allocated to housing.
She also outlined the efforts of the island’s largest local authority to bring in ‘Single Status’ as part of its commitment to comply with the Equality Act and harmonise pay scales.
Following negotiations, she revealed a move to implement the scheme was now ‘on the home straight’.
She explained: ‘Striking the balance between providing fairly for the community, improving our infrastructure and enhancing and protecting our environment was pivotal in this budget as our frontline services play a vital role in supporting ratepayers through challenging times.
‘The budget we have presented today ensures the rate remains at a realistic level and provides value for money for our ratepayers in the capital of the Isle of Man which I and many others are proud to call home.’
A number of other local authorities have also recently announced increases to their rates, with Malew being the only parish to confirm that its rates would be staying the same.
Those whose rates have increased include Onchan, Castletown, Garff, Peel, Port Erin, Arbory and Rushen, Ramsey and Port St Mary.
The highest percentage increase so far has been Garff, who have increased its rates by 7% and has set it at 204.91 pence in the pound.