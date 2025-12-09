Douglas City Council has begun contacting allotment holders at Johnny Watterson’s Lane to outline early-stage plans for relocating the local authority-owned plots in the coming years.
The Council says the move is linked to long-term requirements for expanding the capital’s Lawn Cemetery. When the land at Johnny Watterson’s Lane was purchased in 2000, its primary purpose was to accommodate the cemetery, and the area currently used for allotments was earmarked at the time for future cemetery development.
Updated forecasts now suggest that additional burial space will be needed within the next four years. To prepare for that expansion, the Council has confirmed that the allotments will eventually be moved to an alternative site.
The local authority has emphasised that no immediate changes are planned and allotment holders will be able to continue using their plots as usual for a number of years to come.
The anticipated timeframe for relocation is 2028, with work to explore potential relocation options now at an early stage.
Chair of the authority’s regeneration and community committee, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, commented: ‘Allotments are a valued community asset and we are committed to working closely with all of our allotment holders to identify an appropriate alternative site and ensure continuity.
‘Although the need for future cemetery expansion has been known for some time, we want to make sure everyone has plenty of notice and feels supported throughout the process.
‘That’s why we are beginning this engagement early, so allotment holders can stay fully informed and have opportunities to share their views.
‘We will continue to communicate openly and work carefully and considerately as plans develop. Regular updates will be provided and we will share further details, including proposed timelines and potential new locations, as the work progresses.
‘If anyone has questions, concerns, or would like to speak with us directly, they are very welcome to get in touch.’