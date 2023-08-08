Douglas Coastguards had a busy day yesterday, with three callouts in a period of four hours.
A statement from Douglas Coastguard said: 'The first was at Douglas Harbour but it didn’t amount to anything,the second was at Laxey in which a person had had a fall from a coastal footpath which ended with them in A&E at Nobles for further treatment.
'we would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with this one ,and lastly a call to the Cliff Face below the road at Port Jack in which 2 youths had become stuck after climbing the Cliff Face,one managed to self recover on our arrival but the other had to be recovered by ourselves ,both of them were none the worse for their ordeal and have learned a valuable lesson not to attempt this in the future and are fully aware of what danger they had put themselves in.
'Thanks must also go to the help from the Police for this job putting the road closure in place to allow us to work from the roadway.
'Also thanks to our control room staff for coordinating all 3 incidents.'