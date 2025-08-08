Douglas City Council has announced plans for a five-year programme to improve the capital’s public play areas.
The proposed Play Area Action Plan, backed by the Regeneration and Community Committee, sets out a strategy to refurbish and maintain playgrounds across the city.
The initiative aims to ensure safe, accessible, and better-maintained facilities for local children and families. It includes scheduled refurbishment, the replacement of ageing equipment, and a financial model to support long-term maintenance.
As part of the plan, the Council intends to establish a dedicated maintenance fund beginning in the 2026-27 financial year. A renewal fund will also be created, with each play area receiving an annual contribution of £7,500 to help cover the cost of replacing equipment as it nears the end of its lifespan. In addition, the Council will prepare a capital programme to fully replace play areas that have exceeded their design life.
The plan also commits to incorporating play area provision into all future Council-led housing developments, to ensure new neighbourhoods include accessible public amenities.
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘This plan is about ensuring that every child in Douglas has access to safe, high-quality play facilities, no matter where they live.
‘These spaces are essential to the wellbeing of our residents and visitors, offering clean, safe environments for relaxation, activity and community life.’
She said the Council’s Parks Services team carries out regular inspections and repairs, and the plan had been informed by a recent audit of the city’s 15 play areas.
Douglas currently holds Green Flag status at nine sites, including Noble’s Park, which is home to five of the Council-managed play areas.
Final funding decisions are expected to be made as part of the 2026-27 budget process.