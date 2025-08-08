A number of changes have been made to this weekend’s Manxman sailings due to tidal conditions in Douglas Harbour.
The first of these changes is tomorrow morning’s sailing from Heysham to Douglas, which was originally scheduled to leave at 2:15am but will now depart earlier at 1:30am.
Saturday night’s 7:30pm sailing to Belfast will depart as usual, but the return sailing to Douglas will now last for 6 hours rather than 4 hours and 30 minutes, arriving at 8:30am after a 2:30am departure.
Sunday’s sailing to Heysham will now also depart at 9:45am rather than 8:30am, while the return journey to Douglas will leave at 3pm.
The Manannan’s crossings remain unaffected by the tides, after its faulty generator was fixed on Thursday evening.