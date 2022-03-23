Douglas Council tree giveaway

Douglas Council is currently giving away trees to residents and community groups.

To date, 115 tree whips have been given away across 2019, 2020 and 2022.

This scheme sees the town’s residents receive advice on tree planting and given whips (unbranched tree seedling) of Isle of Man native mountain ash.

It was reintroduced last month and ends on March 31.

Originally commencing during National Tree Week in 2019, the scheme ran through to the onset of Covid-19 restrictions during March 2020.

According to Douglas Council, the benefits of planting more trees to our environment include climate change contributions, such as termpering severe weather, moderating temperatures and removing CO2 to create a carbon sink, environment advantages, like giving the island a more attractive landscape, cutting soil erosion, and having a positive impact on water quality, plus social benefits - for example, reducing stress, encouraging exercise and providing cleaner air.

They also add to social values by creating more harmonious environments, offering spiritual value and benefitting education.

This giveaway is for Douglas residents only – both ratepayers and community groups for planting in Douglas – and is managed by Parks Services.

Applicants can collect their whips, which are between 60 and 90cm in height, from Ballaughton Nursery.

Douglas Council said: ‘This initiative demonstrates the council’s commitment to the island’s climate change emergency and the pledge principles of the Isle of Man UNESCO Biosphere aims.’