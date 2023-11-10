Woodbourne Deli, which is on Dalton Street near the junction with Windsor Road, is competing in the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards against 21 other establishments in the UK in the deli category.
The deli has fast gained an enviable reputation for serving quality food and drink and a lot of produce made in the Isle of Man.
Owner and director Dave Clarke said: ‘We try to have something different from the supermarkets. We like to support local and are like some of the farm shops in the UK.
‘Our customers like the relaxed atmosphere and come in for a browse.’
There is an area to sit outside and drink a coffee, perhaps with a tasty snack. On a rainy day, it’s a bit less tempting.
Marketing manager Georgia Moorley said: ‘We want to offer a relaxed and enjoyable shopping experience for our customers, with a focus on great tasting food and products from local brands and suppliers.
‘Taking influence from UK farmshops and delis we want to offer something new and unique to the Isle of Man. Our main offering at the deli is unique and exceptional food and distinctive gifts.’
She believes it’s the first time a deli from the island has been shortlisted. Georgia added: ‘We couldn’t be happier in being recognised by such a respected body.
‘This year’s awards are focused on celebrating specialist retailers and recognising achievements in the independent sector.
‘The winners will be announced in early March so fingers crossed!
‘Even the recognition alone is a big enough achievement for us at this stage having only been operating for 10 months so far.’
It’s not the only awards ceremony for which the business is a finalist. On Thursday it will find out if it has won the customer service award in Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence event.
The shop sells a lot of Manx produce.
Among its suppliers are Ross Bakery, Angelica Belle, Lush Bakes, Katie Bakes, Jan Browns, DoughBro, Pop Cornaa, Isle of Man Salt Co, Smoky Sams, The Sticky Pig, Fire Island (Red Mie), HoneyMann, Ballanelson, Far Shore Merchants, Outlier Distillery, Ventosus Winery, Fynoderee, Conrods Coffee, Andreas Meats, Curraghs Eggs, Red Mie Eggs, Dairyshed yoghurts, Isle of Man Creamery, Imvelo Candles and Diffusers and the Flower Studio.
Doughnuts from DoughBro are the best sellers.
The shop also stocks products from farm shops in the UK.
‘We want it to be for everyone,’ Georgia said. ‘So it’s not just expensive specialist produce. You can choose local produce from local suppliers. You can get high-quality alcohol. There is something for everyone.
‘But at the end of the day, it’s nice to have a treat. It’s good to have something positive in uncertain times.’
Now the company is offering Christmas hampers too, featuring non-refrigerated produce, which can be bought online. They can also be sent to the UK.
Customers can visit the shop and fill a hamper of their own choice or the shop can make them up. They start at £15.
As news has spread about the shop, there has been a steady build of customers, many returning every week.
The company is expanding. Home deliveries are free for orders over £50.
It has just taken over Greens, the cafe in St John’s. It plans to sell some of the deli products there too and have a collection point.
The takeover of Greens shouldn’t disappoint its fans.
‘We have the same menu,’ Georgia said. ‘We’ll be offering new coffees and hot chocolate.
‘Here [in Dalton Street] we are a bit tight spacewise, although people can sit outside. Now we can also suggest they go to Greens where there is more parking.
‘We want to keep the customer base that knows and loves Greens. We know it has a fan base. We know it’s successful. Don’t fix what isn’t broken.’
One planned development at Greens is ‘pop-up’ nights. It could do a specialist night of Moroccan food, for example.
Upstairs there is a space which could be used for parties.
The parent company is Woodbourne Kitchen, which operates from the former Masonic Hall on Woodbourne Road, Douglas.
That is an events-based venue, catering for parties. Now Woodbourne Deli is the retail arm, while Greens is the cafe.