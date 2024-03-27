UNTIL AUGUST
BY GABRIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ
HBK, £16.99, PENGUIN
The extraordinary ‘lost’ novel from the Nobel prize-winning author of One Hundred Years of Solitude.
Join Ana as she travels back to the resting place of her mother every summer on journeys of self-discovery and sensual pleasures.
Published posthumously based on the author’s final manuscript taking account of handwritten amendments and notes.
His secretary kept careful records as highlighted by four facsimile pages from that manuscript included this edition.
Translated from Spanish by Anne McLean, this is a final sublime meditation on freedom, regret, and the mysteries of love from one of the greatest modern writers.
PEPPA PIG EASTER AT THE FARM
HBK, £8.99, LADYBIRD
It’s Easter at the petting farm and Peppa is looking for eggs to fill her basket. Join Peppa and friends on an egg hunt, following the story and the joy of discovery.
They have come to paint eggs, but there is a small problem...the chickens have gone missing and have laid eggs in some interesting places!
Explore textures, colours and make the noises of nature as you go. Includes shiny flowers, smooth eggs, fluffy clucking chickens and soft squeaking guinea pigs. Perfect for young children with wipe clean board pages and touch and feel elements throughout.
Both books are available from the Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin or Ramsey.