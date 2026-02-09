Police are continuing to investigate an alleged stabbing outside Tesco in Ramsey on Saturday afternoon that left a man injured and saw two people taken in custody.
Officers were called to the supermarket on Bowring Road shortly after lunchtime following reports that a man had been assaulted in the car park area.
Officers have described the situation as isolated and stressed that there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.
Both uniformed officers and specially trained armed officers were deployed as part of the response.
In an update issued on Saturday evening, the constabulary acknowledged that video footage relating to the arrest had been circulating on social media.
One video appears to show an individual being detained on a bus travelling from Ramsey to Douglas, with audio from that recording referring to attempted murder.
A second clip shows a person being taken off the bus in handcuffs.
Police have not confirmed the nature of the arrest shown in the footage or the offences alleged and urged the public not to speculate while enquiries continue.
A police spokesperson said: ‘We recognise that the footage may cause concern; however, we would like to reassure the community that there is no ongoing risk, as well as take the opportunity to thank passengers for their cooperation in allowing officers to safely work.’
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault near Tesco or who was travelling on the bus at the time of the arrest to come forward.
‘Anyone with dashcam or other video footage relevant to the incident is also asked to contact us to help establish the full circumstances,’ the spokesperson added.
Tesco in Ramsey remained closed for the remainder of Saturday as police carried out enquiries in the car park, with officers maintaining a visible presence to both support the investigation and reassure the public. The store reopened on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, police had confirmed that they were dealing with what they described as a serious incident in the Tesco car park.
Members of the public were asked not to attend the area while enquiries were ongoing.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed officers in attendance and cordons around the supermarket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 01624 631212, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.