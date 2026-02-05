A drug dealer who threw a glass at a man in a Douglas nightclub after he hugged his girlfriend has been jailed for more than four-and-a-half years.
Kyle Reece Wright, previously of Oak Avenue, Douglas, was branded a ‘caveman’ by the sentencing judge after admitting drugs offences and assault causing actual bodily harm.
Deemster Graeme Cook jailed the 25-year-old for a total of four years eight months, saying this was not a case for leniency given Wright’s previous convictions and breach of a suspended sentence.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard that police executed a drugs warrant at a Douglas address on October 14, 2024.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said officers found a black holdall containing 656g of cannabis, valued at £3,686, 138g of cannabis resin valued at £2,766, and 243g of ketamine with an estimated value of between £9,724 and £12,155.
Three people at the address were arrested, but Wright later told police that all the drugs were his.
His mobile phone was seized and analysed, revealing voice notes, messages and social media interactions linked to drug dealing. Some messages showed Wright threatening violence against people who owed him money, while others demonstrated that he was directing others to sell drugs on his behalf.
The phone evidence showed Wright was dealing drugs between December 20, 2023 and October 4, 2024. He had been given a suspended prison sentence in January 2024, placing him in breach when he continued offending.
The court also heard details of an assault at the Outback nightclub in Douglas on May 4, 2025.
Mr Kane said the victim was at the nightclub when he saw a woman he knew from school and gave her a hug. Wright, who was the woman’s boyfriend at the time, swore at him, demanded to know who he was and told him to leave or he would be hit with a glass.
A few minutes later, Wright threw a glass which struck the victim on the head. The injured man was taken to Accident and Emergency, where his injuries were treated and described as minor.
In a victim impact statement, the man said the incident had left him anxious and fearful.
‘I did nothing wrong and this came out of the blue while I was having a great time with friends,’ he said.
‘Now I am continually anxious and I am looking over my shoulder all the time. It has left me feeling insecure when I go out.
‘I suffered constant headaches for weeks after and I was forced to take time off work. I have not felt safe since. All I did was hug someone I knew from school.’
Wright also admitted a public order offence and possession of a knife following an incident outside a Douglas address on May 14, 2025, involving an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her mother.
In mitigation, advocate Paul Rodgers said Wright had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had been remanded in custody since May 2025.
Sentencing Wright for the assault, Deemster Cook said: ‘You chose to be a caveman. Rather than speak to the victim you just hit him in the head with a glass.’
Wright was jailed for 20 months for the assault, two years and four months consecutively for being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and a further eight months for breaching his suspended sentence. Other sentences were ordered to run concurrently.