Douglas fireworks to return next month after two year absence
The Douglas City Council fireworks will return next month following a two-year absence.
They will be held on November 4 and get underway at 7.30pm.
It will be themed to music and fired from a barge moored opposite the War Memorial from where spectators are encouraged to watch, where catering outlets will also be located.
Before that, Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny will lead judging for the Best Guy competition at 7.15pm, for which prizes of £100, £50 and £25 are up for grabs.
Harris Promenade will be closed during the display. Entries for the Best Guy competition can be submitted between 6.45 and 7.10pm at the staged area in the vicinity of the War Memorial.
In the event of bad weather, a contingency date has been set aside for the event of Sunday, November 6.
Meanwhile, Ramsey fireworks will be held at Mooragh Park onNovember 5. The start timehas not yet been confirmed.
Laxey has planned two shows. The first is on November 5 at Dhoon Church field and will start at 6.30pm.
A second show will be held at the Valley Gardens a day later at 7pm.
Peel fireworks will take place this month. A bonfire will be lit on October 2 from 7pm, and the fireworks will be set off at 7.30pm.
