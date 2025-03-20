An Isle of Man professional services business has raised a total of £5,350 for Forget Me Not Dementia Care.
JTC Trustees (IoM) Limited’s team in Douglas raised the funds throughout 2024.
Staff had selected Forget Me Not as its chosen charity and raised funds over the course of the year through a variety of activities, including participation in the Parish Walk and End to End Walk, along with a Hop-tu-Naa bake sale, a tropical games night and a Christmas raffle.
The firm’s charity committee presented Forget Me Not’s trustee Natalie Radford with the funds.
Committee member Debbie Woollams said: ‘Forget Me Not Isle of Man does amazing work within our community.
‘Dementia is something that could affect any family and it is reassuring to know that they will be there with help and support if needed.’