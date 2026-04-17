Vintage Cashout is heading to the Isle of Man next week for five days of friendly, no-pressure appraisal roadshows.
These events give residents the chance to bring along jewellery, watches, antiques, collectables and vintage items for an expert look, potentially uncovering the story (and value) behind something that’s been sitting in a drawer for years.
Running from Monday 27 April to Friday 1 May, the team will visit Douglas, Ramsey, Peel, Port Erin and Castletown, welcoming the local community to drop in, have a chat, a cup of tea, and get honest advice in a relaxed setting.
For anyone who wishes to sell, there’s also the option of an immediate cash settlement on the day, if agreed.
The Vintage Cash Out team is known for hosting welcoming roadshows across the UK that combine expert knowledge with a genuine love of history and craftsmanship.
They enjoy helping people rediscover items that may have been tucked away in drawers, cupboards or lofts for years.
Items can include jewellery, watches, antiques, collectables and vintage curiosities, with visitors welcome to bring along as much or as little as they like.
Where Vintage Cashout Will Be
- Douglas – The Empress Hotel, in The Connaught Suite Central Promenade, IM2 4RA Monday 27 April 10am – 5pm
- Ramsey - Milntown Estate, Milntown, Ramsey, IM7 2AB Tuesday 28 April 10am – 3pm
- Peel – The Centenary Centre, 22 Atholl St, IM5 1HQ Wednesday 29 April 10am – 3pm
- Port Erin - The Erin Arts Centre Harry's Bar, Victoria Square, Off Upper Promenade, IM9 6LD Thursday 30 April 10am – 3pm
- Castletown – Civic Centre Hall, Town Hall & Community Centre, Farrants Way, IM9 1NR Friday 1 May 10am – 3pm
Whether you’re bringing a sentimental heirloom, a box of old bits you’ve always wondered about, or just popping in out of curiosity, you’ll be met with a warm welcome and straightforward guidance.
Speaking ahead of the Isle of Man visit, a Vintage Cash Out organiser said:
‘We have never been to the Isle of Man, we are genuinely excited. From our research and conversations with the lovely people while organising this particular roadshow, we know there will be an appreciation for heritage and personal stories.
Every item has a journey behind it, and it’s a real privilege to sit down with people, hear those stories and help them understand what they might have. Whether someone is simply curious or looking to sell, they’ll always receive a warm welcome from our team.’
For further details, daily timings, and any updates, please visit the Vintage Cashout Facebook page or website vintagecashout.co.uk or phone 0330 088 1151