A new partnership aims to bring the Isle of Man to a wider UK audience through the growing experience gift market.
Isle of Man Experiences, a brand launched by renowned Isle of Man tour operator Duke Travel, has teamed up with Virgin Experience Days to promote the island’s tourism offering across the UK.
The collaboration will see a range of curated, small-group trips made available through Virgin’s digital and retail platforms, making it easier for customers to discover and book short breaks to the Isle of Man.
Richard Howarth, travel manager at Isle of Man Experiences, said the partnership would help introduce the island to a broader audience.
He said: ‘Working with a national brand like Virgin Experience Days allows us to introduce the Isle of Man to a much broader audience. It simplifies the booking process for visitors and helps drive more people to explore what the island has to offer.’
Virgin Experience Days said the island’s mix of heritage, culture and motorsport made it a strong addition to its offering.
Senior partnership manager Louisa Jackley-Davis said: ‘We’re delighted to partner with Isle of Man Experiences to bring these unique products to our customers.’
The move comes as experience-based gifting continues to grow, with more consumers choosing activity-led travel over traditional presents and short breaks becoming increasingly popular.
As part of the partnership, Isle of Man Experiences said it would continue developing new themed products aimed at attracting visitors throughout the year and strengthening the island’s appeal as a year-round destination.