Isle of Man Today understands that Market Street - close to the Sam Webbs pub - has been closed as part of an investigation by officers into an incident overnight.
A picture taken close to the scene this morning shows a police van parked across one entrance to Market Street, blocking access to drivers.
A police cordon has been erected at the site and officers are investigating at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Due to an incident overnight, officers have temporarily closed Market Street in Douglas from the Junction with Church Road Marina.
‘This will mean that the lower entrance to Chester Street Car Park cannot be accessed - please use the entrance on Finch Road.
‘We will keep you updated.’
