KFC has applied for planning permission to open its Peel Road premises round the clock due to ‘high demand’.
The fast food giant has submitted an application to vary its opening hours. Currently, the drive-thru restaurant is allowed to open from 10.30am-12am seven days a week but it now wants to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This is the second time KFC has asked for longer opening hours after successfully extending them from 11am-11pm to its current opening hours.
In the application submitted this week by Shrewsbury-based Gastronomy Foods UK Ltd - which runs a number of franchised KFC restaurants - it says the outlet has suffered similar issues as nearby McDonald’s which is now open 24 hours a day during the weekends.
The planning statement says: ‘We propose to vary the condition to new opening times of 24 hours, seven days a week.
‘The reason for this is the high demand the store is experiencing and the knock-on effect of causing large queues both in the restaurant and the delivery/drive-thru lane.
‘Extending the opening hours will hopefully alleviate some of this pressure and will help with traffic management on site and in the surrounding areas by spreading out customer demand, similar to the nearby McDonald’s unit which operates 24 hours over the weekend period.’
The Peel Road KFC opened in June 2022 which has also been joined on the plot by a drive-thru Starbucks and most recently the Indian restaurant Vellika’s Kitchen.