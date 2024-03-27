Since its soft opening, Vellika’s new restaurant in Douglas has been attracting people with its Indian cuisine.
Nestled between KFC and Starbucks off Peel Road, the restaurant was originally set to open its doors early last year, but it’s faced its fair share of delays.
However the wait seems to be worth it as the restaurant has finally welcomed patrons under the guidance of owner and head chef, Jose Verananickal.
No stranger to the restaurant business, Verananickal already boasts success with a restaurant in the heart of Ramsey.
Speaking about the inaugural two weeks of Vellika's, Mr Verananickal expressed satisfaction with the response from the community and thanked those who’d already came in and enjoyed a meal.
However, he emphasised that this period has been a soft opening, urging more patrons to come and experience the culinary delights first hand.
With some dishes inspired by the Ramsey restaurant, other specials are very different. Verananickal believes diversity is key, stating, ‘People like to try various foods, and hopefully, this restaurant is just as popular.’
Reflecting on the journey to opening day, Verananickal expressed relief and contentment. He said: ‘It took a little long time to finish, and I'm happy it's done. It looks okay now.
Currently, Vellika's operates from Tuesday to Sunday, offering dinner service from 5pm until 10.30pm. However, plans are underway to extend operating hours to include lunch service within the next couple of months.
And while the Douglas restaurant currently only offers dine-in options, Verananickal assures that takeaway will soon be available.