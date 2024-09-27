A man has admitted a series of sexual offences against a 15-year-old girl.
Thomas James Hall appeared before Deemster Graeme Cook at the Court of General Gaol Delivery via video link in Douglas on Friday.
Hall, 31, formerly of Peveril Street Douglas but now care of Isle of Man Prison, pleaded guilty to three counts of gross indecency, one indecent assault and one of sexual grooming which all took place on March 7 this year against the same victim.
Sentencing was adjourned for a social enquiry report until November 28. Hall was remanded in custody in the meantime.