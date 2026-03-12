Severe gale force winds have caused disruption to travel links to and from the island, with several flights cancelled at Isle of Man Airport on Thursday morning.
A weather warning came into force overnight at 2am and remains in place until 3pm today (Thursday), as strong south-westerly winds sweep across the Island.
Forecasters at Ronaldsway Met Office say gale or severe gale force south-west winds developed overnight, with gusts of 50–60mph possible and isolated gusts of up to 65mph on higher ground and exposed coastal areas.
They warn the conditions could lead to fallen branches or trees and disruption to travel.
The wind is expected to veer west-southwest and gradually ease through Thursday afternoon.
The conditions have already had an impact on flights at the airport, with a number of services cancelled or delayed as of 7.49am.
Among the departures affected are the 7am Liverpool service with Loganair, which was cancelled, along with the 8.10am Liverpool flight operated by easyJet.
A further Loganair departure to Birmingham scheduled for 9.55am has also been cancelled.
The 7.10am flight to Newquay via Manchester departed later than planned at 7.33am, while the 11.25am service to London Gatwick Airport with easyJet has been delayed until 2.35pm.
Arrivals have also been affected, with inbound flights from Liverpool and Birmingham cancelled, while the easyJet arrival from Gatwick Airport due at 10.55am has been delayed until 2.05pm.
Meanwhile, the 1.35pm arrival from Newquay via Manchester is currently listed as on time.
Sea travel has also been disrupted.
The morning sailing between Douglas and Heysham operated by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has been cancelled, along with the vessel’s scheduled return crossing this afternoon.
This evening’s sailing to Heysham, originally due to depart at 7.15pm, has also been rescheduled and will now leave earlier at 5.30pm.
Passengers have been asked to check in no later than 4.45pm.