A Douglas man is preparing to run 12 marathons in 12 days to raise funds for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice as part of this year’s Santa’s on a Bike campaign.
Between November 25 and December 6, Ash Humphrey, a data analyst at telecommunications provider plan.com, will attempt to run 314.4 miles – equivalent to more than eight laps of the TT course.
Having always been a keen sportsperson, Ash turned his attention to long-distance running last year, completing his first half-marathon in August 2024 before successfully finishing his first marathon in April of this year. But this challenge, he admits, is ‘on another level’.
‘I’ve been volunteering for Santa’s on a Bike every year since its inception, but this year I wanted to go above and beyond,’ Ash said.
‘It’s going to be tough, both physically and mentally, but every mile is for the children and families who depend on Rebecca House. Knowing the difference this money makes will keep me going, even when it gets really hard.’
The Santa’s on a Bike event, hosted annually by plan.com, sees hundreds of motorcyclists dressed as Santas parade across the island to raise funds for Rebecca House.
Last year, despite the motorcade being cancelled due to poor weather, the event still raised an incredible £72,000.
‘We’re so proud of Ash,’ said Nicola Patterson, chief people officer at plan.com and Santa’s on a Bike Event Organiser.
‘We know by now that when Ash sets his mind to something, he cannot be stopped. Now he’s channelling his talent and passion for running into something extraordinary and we know the community will get behind him to make his extraordinary effort worthwhile.’
For updates on Ash’s Mega Marathon and details of Santa’s on a Bike, keep an eye on facebook.com/santasonabikeiom