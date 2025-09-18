The Isle of Man Constabulary said the limits apply during school drop-off and pick-up times, typically 8.30am to 9am and 3.20pm to 4pm, though times vary depending on location.
The limits are mandatory and enforceable when school zone signs are illuminated.
A spokesperson said the restrictions are in place to keep children safe as they travel to and from school.
Drivers are also being urged to follow the instructions of School Crossing Patrol officers.
‘Please do not put a child in danger by rushing to get yours to school or yourself to work,’ the spokesperson said.
‘Taking a little more time and care helps keep our Island and our children safe.’