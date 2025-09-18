A restaurant in Douglas has closed its doors ‘for the foreseeable future’ following the death of one of its owners.
Villa Fusion, which is located on Harris Promenade, announced the closure on social media on Wednesday evening, saying they’ve ‘found it difficult’ to run the venue as usual aftet the death of Dougie Gardner.
A spokesperson from Villa Fusion commented: ‘As many of you will know, we were deeply saddened by the recent passing of one of our owners, Dougie.
‘He was at the heart of Villa Fusion, and without him we’ve found it difficult.
‘For now, we’ve made the decision to close the doors for the foreseeable future. This hasn’t been an easy choice, but we feel it’s the right step while we take time to consider the best way forward.
‘There may be new plans for the site in future – whether that’s under a fresh banner or exploring other opportunities – and we’ll keep you updated when the time is right.
‘Thank you for all your support and understanding during this difficult period.’
Following Dougie’s death, a service was held to commemorate his life on August 13.
Many on social media have expressed their sadness at the closure of the restaurant, as well as an outpouring of support.
One commenter said: ‘Really sad to hear this. Villa Fusion has been my favourite spot for a long time – such a great team and always a brilliant atmosphere along with delicious food.
‘Dougie will be missed, and I just want to wish all the staff the very best for whatever comes next.’
‘Sorry to hear this, but it’s understandable,’ another commenter added.
‘Dougie was a great guy - good luck for the future.’