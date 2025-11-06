A Douglas primary school has been selected to take part in a new pilot project aimed at transforming the way classrooms support children’s wellbeing and learning.
Scoill Yn Jubilee Juniors has been chosen as the site for the island’s first ‘adaptive classroom’, a space designed to move away from traditional behaviour-based teaching methods and instead promote ‘connection, compassion and belonging among pupils’.
The initiative brings together pupils, parents and staff with education and design consultants to rethink how classroom spaces can best meet the needs of every child.
The project will use ideas from interior design, psychology and community wellbeing to create a more inclusive and nurturing environment.
The concept originated from Werk Solutions, a UK-based interior design company, which entered its ‘adaptive classroom’ idea into this year’s Isle of Man Innovation Challenge, a government-backed competition aimed at encouraging creative problem-solving across different sectors.
With support from Ellanstone Ltd, an Isle of Man consultancy that helps innovators and entrepreneurs develop their ideas, Werk Solutions’ proposal was selected as a finalist.
The two companies have since partnered with north west England consultancies Metamorphia and Barber-Brown Strategic Consulting to bring the pilot project to life.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company also assisted by helping transport equipment for the classroom.
Emily Hicks, head of the junior site at Laureston Avenue, said the school was eager to explore new ways of supporting children’s development.
She said: ‘We are thrilled to be part of this journey. Our school community is passionate about creating spaces that nurture belonging, confidence, and curiosity. The adaptive classroom gives us a unique opportunity to reimagine what a truly inclusive learning environment can be.’
Werk Solutions director Paul Murphy said he had been ‘blown away’ by the positive response to the project in the island.
He said: ‘From educators to community leaders, everyone has shown a shared belief in what we’re trying to achieve – creating spaces where every child feels they truly belong.
‘It’s a privilege to be launching this work in a place that values innovation, inclusion, and connection as deeply as this island does.’
Brendon Kenny, director of Ellanstone Ltd, said the project demonstrated the kind of collaboration the Innovation Challenge was designed to inspire.
He said: ‘It’s fantastic to see real action inspired by the Innovation Challenge and the Island continuing to grow and deliver meaningful impact. This pilot project builds on Werk Solutions’ success as finalists and adds to the island’s growing reputation as an ideal place for educational innovation.’
The initiative has also been welcomed by Digital Isle of Man chief executive Lyle Wraxall, who said it reflected the Challenge’s goal of turning creative ideas into lasting community impact.
He said: ‘Initiatives like The Adaptive Classroom perfectly reflect what the Challenge is designed to achieve - turning innovative ideas into meaningful impact, strengthening our communities, and shaping a more inclusive future for the Isle of Man.’
Work on the adaptive classroom is expected to begin later this year, with Scoill Yn Jubilee staff and pupils playing an active role in shaping the final design.