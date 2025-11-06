A mum has thanked emergency crews, Tesco staff and her best friend after a ‘traumatic’ incident in which her one-year-old daughter had to be cut free from a supermarket trolley.
The incident happened at the Tesco store on Victoria Road, Douglas, on Wednesday, November 5, when little Bonnie became trapped after her foot slipped and got jammed in the back of the trolley seat.
Her mum described the ordeal as ‘very stressful’ and said it left both of them shaken.
‘My little girl tried to stand up to get out of the trolley and her foot slipped back and got stuck,’ she explained. ‘Her ankle was completely jammed in the seat and had to be cut out and freed.’
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist and carefully removed Bonnie from the trolley while Tesco staff helped to calm the situation.
‘I’d like to say a massive thank you to the Douglas fire brigade and the three lovely ladies at Douglas Tesco – I only caught one of their names, Tanya, who actually calmed me down and made me feel at ease,’ she said.
‘You were all absolutely amazing, so thank you very much again.’
She also thanked her best friend, Jennie, for standing by her side and supporting her throughout the incident.
Following the ordeal, Bonnie was taken straight to Noble’s Hospital’s Accident and Emergency department to be checked over.
Doctors confirmed she had likely sustained some bruising but no serious injury.
‘It was a very traumatic experience and has made me quite anxious,’ her mum said. ‘I highly doubt I’ll put her in a trolley again – but thankfully she’s now back to her mischievous self.’