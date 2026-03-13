Police have issued a warning about another worrying social media trend sweeping some primary schools in the Isle of Man.
Large WhatsApp and iMessage groups are being created with names such as ‘every kid you know’ or ‘add everyone under 13’.
Police school education officers say the content being shared within these groups has included highly derogatory and offensive language, along with inappropriate images, which can be upsetting and harmful for young people to see.
Children are encouraged to add as many young people as possible, regardless of age, school, location or whether they know them well.
As these groups quickly grow, they can end up including people well outside the intended age range.
In one recent case, a child did the right thing by showing the messages to their parent, who then raised the concern with the school which then asked the Constabulary’s school education officers for advice.
A spokesperson said: ‘We strongly encourage parents and carers to check their children’s phones for large group chats and to have open conversations about who created the group, who is in it, and what is being shared.
‘Many young people feel pressure to stay in these groups because their friends are in them, even if they feel uncomfortable, so a simple, supportive conversation at home can make a real difference.’
They added: ‘We are encouraged to see that many young people are acting on the advice our schools officers share in their education sessions in schools, by telling a trusted adult when something online doesn’t feel right and feeling confident enough to speak up.
‘WhatsApp and iMessage groups are sometimes used to add large numbers of young people without their understanding or consent.
‘Raising awareness helps parents and carers have open, informed conversations with their children and supports our shared aim of keeping them safe both online and offline.’