The event will be led by the Mayor, Councillor Steven Crellin, JP, with representatives of local authorities, government departments, ex-service and charitable organisations invited to attend alongside members of the public.
A parade, headed by Douglas Town Band, will form outside City Hall in Ridgeway Street at 10am before travelling along Victoria Street, Duke Street and Market Hill.
A Civic Service at St Matthew’s Church will follow at 10.30am, conducted by the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Michael Brydon. A short ‘Blessing of the Sea’ will take place immediately before the service.
The Mayor has chosen Hospice Isle of Man, Riding for the Disabled and Dot’s Dream Foundation for his 2025-26 charity appeal.