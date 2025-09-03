As reported by Isle of Man Today on Tuesday, Jordan Declan Caley snatched a handbag from the shoulder of a 70-year-old woman as she walked to the shops along Drury Terrace in Douglas at around 7pm on June 20 last year.
The 29 year-old had denied the charge of street robbery but was found guilty of the offence during a jury trial a few weeks ago.
He also admitted a separate charge of possessing a lock knife on August 27 this year while on bail for the robbery offence.
Caley, care of Isle of Man Prison, was sentenced 28 months in jail for the street robbery and was handed another three months consecutively for possession of the lock knife when he appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Tuesday for sentencing.
Isle of Man Constabulary has now released the custody photo of Caley shortly after his arrest. Since then he has shaved and grown his hair longer.
The court heard how Caley grabbed the handbag from the pensioner’s shoulder which caused the woman to fall to the ground, causing minor injuries.
Caley then ran off and put the handbag in a wheelie bin. When arrested, he claimed he saw someone else rob the woman and run off, but the jury saw through his lies.
In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Roger Kane, the pensioner said: ‘Since the incident I have found it tough physically and mentally.
‘I was walking to the nearby shops and had never felt unsafe in the area. But I have struggled to leave my home address since.
‘But I push myself to go out or my fear will result in losing my independence and I don’t want that taken away from me.’
While on bail for the robbery, Caley was reported absence from his accommodation in Tromode House on August 27 this year which was a breach of his conditions. When arrested he was found with a lock knife in his possession.
He was charged with possession of a bladed article and admitted it at the lower court.
Defence advocate Paul Glover told the court his client suffered from mental health issues which could be linked to the offending and pointed out Caley had not received the help he needed.
Mr Glover argued for any sentence to be suspended but Deemster Graeme Cook said such street robberies are very rare in the Isle of Man and a message needs to be sent out that they will not be tolerated.