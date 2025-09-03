Scran, a youth music group from the Isle of Man, has been selected to perform at the renowned ‘Music for Youth Proms’ at the Royal Albert Hall, London in November.
The invitation marks a major milestone for the young musicians, who will represent the island on one of the world’s most iconic concert stages.
The annual Music for Youth Proms brings together more than 1,200 young performers from across the United Kingdom in a multi-genre celebration of youth music.
Scran will take to the stage on the opening night (Monday, November 10), offering audiences a taste of traditional Manx music and culture.
The Scran ensemble is made up of young musicians aged 13 to 17 from across the island.
Current members include Frank (fiddle), Resa and Alyth (harps), Fraser (keyboard), Daniel (guitar), and Aalish (vocals, cajón, and dance). Former bandmate Jack (accordion) will also rejoin the group for the London performance.
Scran is part of Culture Vannin’s ‘Bree’ youth music initiative and is mentored by respected Manx musician David Kilgallon, best known for his work with Celtic fusion band ‘Mec Lir’.
Scran harpist, Resa, commented: ‘It’s not every day you get to play the Royal Albert Hall, and I’m proud to be doing it with Scran.
‘Sharing traditional Manx music on a stage like this feels important - not just for me, but for the whole Manx community we’re representing.’
Scran’s selection for the prestigious event follows a standout performance at the ‘Music for Youth Festival’ in Birmingham, which secured their spot at the London Proms.
Their growing list of achievements includes representing the Isle of Man at the 2024 Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France, where they placed fourth in the Trophée Loïc Raison band competition, playing to thousands of spectators.
They were also finalists in the 2024 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, and have performed at prominent Manx events such as the Full Moon Festival and the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering 2025.
While Culture Vannin continues to provide mentoring and rehearsal space for the group, the charity is now seeking financial support to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for the band and their chaperones.
With limited budget resources, Culture Vannin is appealing to island businesses, organisations and individuals who wish to support youth development and cultural heritage.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, said the organisation is eager to ensure Scran can represent the island on a national platform.
She said: ‘This is a rare and valuable opportunity for these young people to share Manx culture with a wider audience. We do hope the community will rally behind them.’
Businesses, organisations, and individuals interested in supporting Scran are encouraged to get in touch.
For sponsorship enquiries or further information, you can contact Dr Chloë Woolley via phone (01624 694758) or email ([email protected]).
Individual donations can be made via https://culturevannin.im/supportus/donate/ referencing SCRAN in the payment details.