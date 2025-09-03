Leading figures from the island’s hospitality industry have welcomed the return of the traditional fortnight format for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT, describing it as a much-needed boost after last year’s heavily criticised schedule.
The 2025 running of the August races has restored the two-week festival feel, after 2024 saw a shortened timetable plagued by freak weather which led to one of the most disrupted events in the 102-year history of the Manx Grand Prix.
This year also marked the reintroduction of the Classic TT brand alongside the modern MGP races, in a move designed to attract more visitors and build momentum for the event’s future.
The Classic TT name was last used in 2019 before road racing returned under the sole MGP banner following the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the final day of Classic TT action was curtailed by showers, with clerk of the course Gary Thompson cancelling the Senior Classic and a planned Joey Dunlop tribute lap, the general verdict from both racegoers and businesses has been upbeat.
For many in the hospitality sector, the shift back to a fortnight has been seen as a turning point.
Andy Saunders, owner of Quids Inn on Douglas Promenade and a member of the Licensed Victuallers’ Association, said the signs are encouraging despite some of the usual Manx weather interruptions.
‘It was mostly based around the middle weekend, but I think that’s really down to the lateness of the change in the schedule,’ he explained.
‘Long term, I can only see benefits. It’ll take a year or two to settle back in, and people will get to know it again. If it’s advertised quickly now that it’s back to the full two weeks, that’ll help.
‘Overall, good news for the local areas. The south and outlying villages were obviously a lot busier because visitors and marshals had more time off.
‘The marshals I spoke to loved it. The visitors loved it too, having a bit more time. And the good weather helped in the last few days.
‘I always remember the MGP before Covid as building up really nicely, it was a bigger and bigger event, and then Covid knocked the stuffing out of it.
‘It wasn’t the fault of the organisers, but they had problems with support and marshals. Now it’s looking really positive again.’
Mr Saunders said the contrast with last year could not be clearer.
‘Last year’s Grand Prix was pretty disappointing. This year was definitely better. Some places did well, some didn’t, but as a whole it feels like it can redevelop into the bigger event it once was.
‘The Grand Prix has always been a good end to the summer and it’s heading back in that direction.’
He added that while tourism remains mixed across the island, the summer season overall has been strong, boosted by the weather and local support.
But he cautioned that wider economic pressures continue to weigh on the industry.
‘Everybody’s very concerned about the cost of getting on and off the island. That’s the big complaint I hear from visitors,’ he said.
‘And for us, the cost of everything isn’t going down, our own bills are up, and then customers are having to cut back on luxuries. That’s always the challenge as we head into winter.’
Mark Evans, landlord of the Ginger Hall in Sulby, also welcomed the return to two weeks, although he admitted trade still has some way to recover.
Last year he estimated the pub had suffered a downturn of up to 45% compared to 2023, largely due to the weather and cancellations, but said 2025 had brought signs of improvement.
‘We were up on last year, definitely better, but there still weren’t that many people around the north,’ he said.
‘Douglas looked a bit busier, but up here it didn’t feel like it. Our restaurant trade helped keep things going, but there just weren’t many businesses about.
‘I think advertising needs to be better.
‘Even a week before, I was on the ferry and there was nothing to say the Grand Prix was coming up.
‘People who stayed with us were regulars who always come back, but it’s not attracting new visitors.
‘The two-week format is the right way forward, but it needs the promotion behind it.’
The upbeat mood among publicans and hoteliers marks a striking shift from last year, when many warned the future of the event was under threat.
At the time, hospitality bosses slammed the shortened format and called on government to intervene, branding 2024 ‘one of the worst years in memory’ for trade.
But in what will be good news for hospitality bosses, organisers have already confirmed that the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT will return in 2026 in the same format as this year’s event.
The Manx Grand Prix will open proceedings, with first practice on Sunday, August 16, before concluding with the final race day on Monday, August 24.
The Classic TT will take place from Wednesday, August 19 through to Friday, August 28.
However, the bank holiday ‘middle weekend’ that Mr Saunders mentioned was busy and good for the hospitality trade, will be different.
The late summer bank holiday will fall after the event has finished, on Monday, August 31.