The access point to get onto Douglas Beach for this weekend’s Tower of Refuge walk has been changed due to ‘unsafe steps’.
This year’s walk will take place on Sunday, April 27, with organisers once again encouraging people of all ages to take part and help raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
However, those taking part will now have to access the beach from the Broadway Slip as the Loch Promenade steps are currently deemed unsafe for public use.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘All of the steps from Loch Promenade, which are not owned by Douglas City Council, have now been deemed unsafe by the Department of Infrastructure.
‘Please do not use any of the steps on Loch Promenade as they will be locked.
‘Also be sure to wear appropriate footwear. Conister Rock and the causeway can be uneven and slippery, so suitable footwear with good grip is essential.
‘Please also note that dogs are welcome, but must be kept on leads at all times and any mess should be cleaned up after them.’
The Tower of Refuge sits on Conister Rock in Douglas Bay and was built in 1832 at the suggestion of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and a former member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.
It was designed to offer shelter to crews of vessels shipwrecked on the nearby reef and remains one of the island’s most iconic landmarks.
As the tower can only be reached on foot during particularly low tides, the walk is dependent on specific tidal conditions and is held on select days each year.
This year’s event will begin at 5:45pm.