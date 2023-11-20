A 24-year-old Douglas woman has been fined £500 for provoking behaviour after a late night incident with some teenagers.
Cara Marie Reed had previously pleaded not guilty to the offence, but changed her plea to guilty on Tuesday (November 7).
She was also ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs due to work done towards a pre-trial review.
Two other allegations which she had denied, of property damage and theft, were dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence in light of the guilty plea.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a group of juveniles, who were aged around 15, were near Ellan Vannin Fuels garage on Peel Road, on May 27 at 1am.
They saw Reed walking towards them and said that she had blood on her clothes and skin.
They said that they moved away from her, but she asked them: ‘Have you got a problem?’
Reed then chased one of the youngsters onto Spring Valley Road and Groves Road.
She then stopped and walked back to the remaining group and told one of the teenagers: ‘You better call her to come back.
‘If you don’t I will kill you.’
Reed then took one of the youngsters' phones and damaged it.
Police arrived and as they approached, Reed tried to hug the teenager, saying: ‘You won’t talk to the police, come on sweetie.’
She was subsequently arrested and during a police interview, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that she has no previous convictions.
Ms Carroon said that no details of the value of any damage to the phone had been received, so no claim for compensation could be submitted.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that the change of plea to one of the charges had come after discussions between the prosecution and defence.
Mr Travers said that Reed was remorseful for her actions, saying that when particular passages of the prosecution case had been put to her, she had become tearful.
The advocate said that his client had drafted a letter of apology to one of the teenagers, which could be passed on if the court deemed it appropriate.
‘Ms Reed has endured a troubled evening, not of her own making,’ said the advocate.
‘She sustained a cut to her hand.
‘When it was commented on by a member of the group, she reacted badly and events unfolded from there.
‘She wants to put this behind her. We would submit it can be treated as a one-off blip.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Reed, who lives at Koinney Avenue: ‘The incident is a somewhat concerning one.
‘Your behaviour was quite bizarre and would have caused significant distress to a group of young people.’
Reed will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per month.