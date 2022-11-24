Sadly he and his former friends in Otter Controls parted ways after they had issued more shares for themselves, behind his back and in contravention of the company’s Articles. He left and set up Strix in 1981 with the late Eddie Davies as managing director but that wasn’t the last he saw of his former partners. They copied his design for a kettle control that would work in the plastic kettles that were becoming increasingly popular, thus infringing his patent. Dr Taylor took them to court and, after a legal battle lasting seven years, he won and they finally settled.