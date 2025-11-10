Port Erin Coastguard will feature in the final episode of Channel 5’s series Coastguard SOS: Search and Rescue on Wednesday.
As part of the episode, rescuers from Port Erin, along with coastguard helicopter crews from north Wales come to the aid of a stricken diver off the Manx coast.
The programme’s synopsis reads: ‘A diver is in danger off the Isle of Man after becoming dizzy and sick. He is showing symptoms of decompression sickness – a potentially fatal condition in which bubbles form in the blood vessels.
‘Help is at hand when the HM Coastguard helicopter is sent from Caernarfon to pick him up from land, with assistance from Coastguard Rescue Officers, and fly him 70 miles for treatment in a decompression chamber in Birkenhead.’
Port Erin Coastguard posted on social media to say its crews will feature in the programme.
Coastguard SOS: Search and Rescue will air on Channel 5 on Wednesday from 9pm-10pm.