A motorist who was arrested for drug-driving while boarding the ferry has been handed a suspended sentence and community service.
Ross O’Neill, 38, was also banned from the roads for three years, after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cocaine, and its metabolite benzoylecgonine, as well as possessing cocaine.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that O’Neill arrived at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal in a BMW on May 2.
He was intending to travel to Liverpool, but was detained for a routine check, and described as ‘nervous and shaking’.
Bradley, the police sniffer dog, indicated that there was something in the car, and officers found a wrap of white powder, which was later confirmed to be 0.1 grams of cocaine.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class A drug and O’Neill was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced readings of 39 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 170 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.
Mr Glover said that the amount of cocaine found was about as low as it could get, and that it had been for the defendant’s personal use only.
The advocate said that O’Neill had previously been jailed for a drug-related offence but had never had access to probation services.
‘He had hoped he had put this lifestyle behind him,’ said Mr Glover.
Magistrates sentenced O’Neill, whose address was listed as Close Moore, Douglas, to 150 hours’ community service, and 12 months probation.
He must also take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and complete a drug-driving rehabilitation course.