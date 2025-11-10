Remembrance Sunday was observed across the Isle of Man with a series of services and wreath-laying ceremonies honouring those who lost their lives in conflict.
The island fell silent for two minutes at 11am on Sunday, November 9.
Douglas City Council hosted its 2025 Remembrance Sunday service at St Thomas’ Church, followed by a ceremony at the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade.
A parade formed at Market Hill shortly after 9am and proceeded through the town before arriving at the church. The service, conducted by the Reverend Liz Hull with a sermon from the Reverend Dr Michal Brydon, concluded at 10.40am, allowing time for participants to march to the War Memorial for the two minutes’ silence and wreath-laying ceremony.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council commented: ‘On Sunday, we came together to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve.
‘It was a moving morning of reflection and gratitude, reminding us of the importance of peace and unity.
‘We want to wish a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to this meaningful occasion. We will remember them.’
The National Service of Remembrance also took place at the Royal Chapel of St John and the National War Memorial in St John’s on Sunday afternoon.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan each laid wreaths following the service.
Remembrance events were also held across other parts of the island. In Marown, a service took place at the parish church, while Port Erin residents gathered at the Memorial Hall Garden for a wreath-laying ceremony before a parade to Rushen Parish Church for the act of remembrance.
Castletown residents commemorated the occasion with several events, including a Poppy Concert at Victoria Road Primary School, a remembrance service at Arbory Street Methodist Church followed by an act of remembrance in Market Square.