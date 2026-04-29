An 11-year-old performer from the Isle of Man is set to take to the London stage after reaching the semi-finals of a nationwide musical theatre competition, marking a first for the island.
Schoolboy Parker Kissack has secured a place in the semi-finals of West End Calling, a UK-wide contest that aims to shine a spotlight on emerging young talent and provide a platform for performers to showcase their abilities in front of top industry professionals.
After successfully auditioning for the scheme in Manchester, Parker progressed through regional heats to earn his place among the country’s top young performers.
He will now perform at The Courtyard Theatre in London on Sunday, May 3.
His upcoming appearance marks another step towards Parker’s dream of performing on some of the UK’s biggest stages.
West End Calling tours cities across the UK, offering aspiring performers the chance to compete in live auditions before culminating in showcase events in London.
The competition has built a reputation for spotlighting rising stars in musical theatre, with participants gaining valuable exposure and experience.
Parker will become the first contestant from the Isle of Man to reach the competition’s semi-finals when he takes to the stage.
Speaking about his achievement, Parker said he was both excited and grateful for the opportunity.
He said: ‘One of my dreams is to perform on stage in London, so regardless of whether I get to the finals or not, this feels like a dream come true!’
Despite his young age, Parker has already built-up an impressive portfolio of performances.
He previously played the title role in the Manx Operatic Society’s production of Oliver! at the Gaiety Theatre, earning praise for his stage presence and vocal ability.
Reviewing the show in 2024, our critic said Parker was ‘just the right mix of endearing and spirited – a real achievement for his first performance on the Gaiety stage.’
He has also appeared at a variety of events and productions across the island and has previously and has enjoyed success at the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival, commonly known as The Guild.
At this year’s Guild, which takes place until Saturday, he has been awarded the Boys Treble Solo (Year 7–9) winner title.
Last year, he was awarded the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival’s prestigious Sheffield Plate.
Supporters from the Isle of Man and beyond will be able to watch Parker’s semi-final performance on West End Calling live via an online stream and cast their votes during the event, which begins at 12:30pm.
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