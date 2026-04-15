A woman who launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring her Manx boyfriend to Las Vegas says the fundraiser is about ‘finally being able to live the love we’ve found in person’, as support for the appeal continues to grow online.
Shay Vitale, who lives in Nevada, has started the page to help fund travel for Jack Kelly, who lives on the Isle of Man, so the couple can spend time together after what they describe as a long-distance relationship built across thousands of miles.
The fundraiser aims to cover three separate flights required for Mr Kelly’s journey, from the Isle of Man to London, onward to Las Vegas, and the return leg home.
Shay said the fundraiser’s overall target has always been $1,600 to cover the cost of the flights, but a GoFundMe setting initially displayed a lower interim figure of $700 online to make the appeal appear more achievable.
The couple have so far raised more than $800 and hope the campaign will generate enough support to make their reunion a reality.
Explaining the appeal, Ms Vitale said the relationship began unexpectedly after the pair met in Las Vegas at a convention afterparty, shortly after she had moved to the city from California.
‘I first met Jack Kelly at BBW bash after party in Las Vegas NV,’ she said. ‘It was in a bar at a Casino here in Vegas, I had actually just moved to Vegas from California.’
She said she had already heard of Mr Kelly through friends before meeting him in person and was immediately drawn to him after spotting him at an event pool party.
‘I knew that he had broken his foot right before coming to the Bash and I had saw a Facebook post of his that said something along the lines of how a broken foot won’t stop him from hanging out with the lovely large ladies at the bash. I was immediately intrigued,’ she said.
The couple have since maintained their relationship across continents, relying heavily on daily communication.
‘Not being able to simply invite him over for dinner, or go have a cup of coffee with him is frustrating,’ Ms Vitale said. ‘We’ve managed to maintain a close connection via FaceTime, we FaceTime every day.’
She said the decision to launch the GoFundMe came after realising the financial challenge of regular travel between the US and Isle of Man.
‘I set up the GoFundMe because neither one of us have plane ticket money just lying around,’ she said.
‘For our relationship to stay strong, it’s imperative that we spend time with each other in person as well as over the phone. I just miss him.’
Ms Vitale, who frequently livestreams on TikTok, said much of the couple’s story has been followed by an online audience, with both support and criticism emerging along the way.
‘I have a lot of loyal followers that tune in to my livestreams,’ she said. ‘Most of my livestream followers can’t wait for Jack Kelly and I to reunite, they love us together!’
She added that while many viewers have been supportive, she has also faced negative comments, including in response to media coverage of the fundraiser.
‘I did receive supportive messages from several people though, those give me hope,’ she said.
The couple have also drawn attention from online communities, with Ms Vitale describing their relationship as part of a wider “body positive” space of supporters who follow her content.
Speaking about what it would mean to be reunited in person, she said the experience would go beyond simply spending time together.
’Closing the distance with Jack Kelly wouldn’t just be about being in the same place, it would be the end of all the waiting, the missing, the wondering,’ she said.
‘It would feel like relief… like peace in my chest.’
‘It would also feel real in a deeper way, like we get to see each other fully, in everyday life, not just the best parts on calls,’ she added.
‘Waking up together, existing in the same space, building something tangible instead of just emotional.’
The GoFundMe remains live as the couple continue to share their story online, with Ms Vitale saying the support so far has meant a great deal as they hope to reunite in person.