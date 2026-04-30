A mountain biker was airlifted to hospital in the UK after crashing on Sky Hill, Lezayre.
It is understood that the casualty collided with a tree while out on his bike.
He was airlifted to hospital in Merseyside where he is being treated for serious injuries.
The incident took place last Thursday evening (April 23).
A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: ‘Our critical care team was activated at 7.23pm to reports of a sport and leisure incident near Ramsey.
‘Our team worked alongside the Isle of Man Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient and airlifted them to hospital.’