Dreemskerry Road in Maughold will remain closed overnight after a fallen tree caused significant damage and poses further risks, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has announced today (Monday).
The closure affects the stretch between the junction with the A2 Road and Jacks Lane.
Work has been ongoing throughout the day to remove the tree from the road, but concerns over additional safety risks have delayed reopening.
The tree fell as the island felt the impact of Storm Ashley on Sunday.
According to the DoI, the tree that fell has destabilised the sod bank above the road, and at least two more trees are now at risk of falling.
Should these trees collapse, they could bring down even more of the bank, leading to further hazards. For safety reasons, these trees will be felled. The root ball of the fallen tree, which weighs several tonnes, also needs to be removed from the road.
Heavy lifting equipment will be brought to the site tomorrow (Tuesday) to facilitate the removal.
Once the trees are cleared, engineers will assess the area to determine if additional work is required to stabilise the bank.
There is also concern about potential damage to the highway retaining wall on the opposite side of the road, where the tree initially fell.
The extent of the required repairs, if any, will determine whether the current road closure will need to be extended beyond Tuesday.
The DOI urges the public to stay away from the area until the road is reopened, citing safety concerns while the work is underway.